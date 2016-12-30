Wayzata High School musical, actors earn Spotlight honors

Wayzata High School’s production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and many of the cast and crew were named among the fall 2016 honorees by Spotlight Education, a program of the Hennepin Theatre Trust. Dressed in costume are Erik Dagoberg as Jimmy, Kate Piering as Millie, and Dee Dee Sperry as Millie’s friend Dorothy. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

This past fall, evaluators assessed the productions of 82 schools and submitted nominations. The shows were not compared or ranked against each other and categories could have multiple honorees.

The musical received “outstanding” honors in the categories of achievement in musical theatre, audio-visual board operators, ensemble performance, overall performance, overall production, overall technical team, student orchestra, vocal performance by an ensemble and costume crew. The production also received honorable mentions for costume crew, movement/dance performance by an ensemble and technical crew.

Individual students received these honors: Kate Piering as Millie Dillmount, Erik Dagoberg as Jimmy Smith, DeeDee Sperry as Miss Dorothy Brown and Bobby Isbell as Mr. Trevor Graydon for outstanding performance in a leading role. Emily Olson as Mrs. Meers and Taelyn Gore as Muzzy Van Hossmere received honorable mentions for performance in a leading role. Lauren Blanks and Andrew Hienz earned nominations in technical leadership.

Included students in the “evaluator shout-outs” were Martha Scherschligt, Stephanie Ye, Eric Zhang and Maria Hayden.

Schools and participating students will be honored at the 11th annual Spotlight Showcase June 12-13 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. The event will recognize high school musical theatre accomplishments by featuring student performances and honoring participants.

Info: HennepinTheatreTrust.org