St. Louis Park’s Water Treatment Plant No. 4 is shut down

St. Louis Park took Water Treatment Plant No. 4 out of service the morning of Dec. 28, due to concern about contaminants found in water samples taken at the plant.

The water treatment plant was shut down entirely. It had also served as a pumping station as part of a consent decree with the federal government related to the former Reilly Tar and Creosote factory. The well has pumped water as a method of keeping contamination from the former factory from spreading.

City, state and federal officials do not believe that the former Reilly factory contributed to the contamination of drinking water at the water treatment plant itself because different chemicals are involved. They believe the contamination is related to a plume from another source that state officials are seeking to identify.

Agencies involved with the Reilly consent decree supported transferring pumping requirements from Water Treatment Plant No. 4 to water wells that are treated at Water Treatment Plant No. 1, St. Louis Park Public Works Superintendent Mark Hanson said.

The pumping requirements that are being transferred are in addition to existing Reilly-related pumping requirements at the drinking water wells. The additional pumping that will take place at the wells are still within the treatment capabilities of Water Treatment Plant No. 1, Hanson said.

Council members agreed with a recommendation City Manager Tom Harmening made Dec. 19 to shut down Water Treatment Plant No. 4.

Harmening recommended the city discontinue use of the water treatment plant “out of an abundance of caution and to make sure we ensure the public trust.”

The water treatment plant will be out of service until the city can construct an air stripper designed to significantly lower levels of volatile organic chemicals in the water.

While the city has not violated the federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, Harmening said the state Department of Health has its own standards and has expressed concern about the level of vinyl chloride in the water treated at the plant.

An Environmental Protection Agency document states that vinyl chloride, a volatile organic chemical, has been linked to a rare form of liver cancer and other health impacts.

While an interim fix implemented in late October at the plant succeeded in lowering levels of vinyl chloride 22-58 percent, according to the St. Louis Park city website, water tests in November showed increased levels of trichloroethene, a type of volatile organic chemical also known as TCE. The chemical is carcinogenic to humans, has been associated with effects in the liver, kidneys, immune system and central nervous system and can affect developing fetuses, according to the EPA.

The levels of TCE were well below the EPA’s maximum contaminant level but above a lower threshold set by the state Department of Health.

“That really caught our attention based on concerns about that particular chemical or contaminant,” Harmening said.

Although shutting down the plant means less water is available in an emergency like a water main break or a major fire, Harmening said the city has agreements with cities like Minnetonka and Golden Valley that allow St. Louis Park to use the water of neighboring cities when necessary by opening a valve.

