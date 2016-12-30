Plymouth Police report: Dec. 15-21

These were among the 51 incident and arrest reports Dec. 15-21 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Dec. 15

– The complainant reported unknown suspect damaged a light fixture and stole another light fixture from a house under construction on the 17700 block of 58th Circle. Loss of $403.

– The suspects left the store with $229.98 in unpaid merchandise on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

Dec. 16

– The complainant reported damage to the sliding screen door on the 3200 block of Harbor Lane North. No entry was made into the residence.

– The victim reported his headphones valued at $350 were stolen from his classroom on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North.

Dec. 17

– The victim’s vehicle was stolen from the underground garage on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. The vehicle was later located at another apartment complex and two of the wheels had been stolen.

– Officers responded to report of two suspects who fled the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $101 on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. The female was cited for false information to police and the male was cited for theft.

Dec. 18

– Officers responded to report of a $137 theft that had just occurred with the suspects leaving in a vehicle on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officer stopped suspect vehicle and cited suspect for theft and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Dec. 19

– The victim reported his backpack containing textbooks and a Chromebook were stolen from his residence on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane North.

– Unknown suspect smashed a window on the victim’s vehicle while parked in the underground garage on the 200 block of Nathan Lane and stole the victim’s wallet.

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck the victim’s mailbox and drove off on the 11100 block of 39th Avenue.

– A juvenile female stole the victim’s phone, valued at $300, and was cited for theft on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North.

– The victim reported a ring, valued at approximately $5,600, was stolen from the residence on the 3500 block of Wedgewood Lane. There was no sign of forced entry.

– Two juvenile females left the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $132 and were cited for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– Theft of cross country skis and equipment from the boys’ locker room on the 4900 block of Peony Lane North.

Dec. 20

– The complainant reported they received a phone call advising that their power would be shut off unless they paid $500 on the 1400 block of County Road 101.

– Unknown suspect vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane.

– Officers were called to check on a party sleeping in a vehicle on the 1900 block of 19th Avenue North. Officers arrived and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The suspect, a 30-year-old Mound man, was arrested for possession of stolen property.

– The victim reported unknown suspect stole a backup camera valued at $120 from his vehicle on the 300 block of Merrimac Lane. There was no sign of forced entry to the vehicle.

Dec. 21

– Officers responded to burglary at a business on the 14000 block of 23rd Avenue. The front door had been shattered; however, the victim stated nothing appeared to be disturbed or missing.

– The victim reported his bicycle valued at $80 was stolen from the underground garage on the 1000 block of West Medicine Lake Drive.

– Rock Elm Tavern, located on the 16000 block of County Road 24, failed an alcohol compliance check. Formal complaint charges pending.

– The complainant reported unknown suspect vehicle struck his vehicle while parked in the parking lot and left the scene and the 4900 block Peony Lane North.

– The suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise. The suspect was later located and was cited for theft and underage consumption of alcohol. Locations involved: 3000 block of Fernbrook Lane North and 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane North.

– Three suspects fled a store with an unknown amount of merchandise on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– Unknown suspect broke the windows on three vehicles and stole a laptop, wallet and jacket on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard.