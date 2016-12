The ice rink and warming house at Wayzata’s Klapprich Park opened for the season Dec. 22.

The warming house and skating rink will be open with an attendant on duty, weather permitting, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends and days when Wayzata public schools are not in session. On school days, the rink and warming house will be open 3-10 p.m.

Info: Wayzata Parks Department at 952-404-5366