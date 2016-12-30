Early education programs in St. Louis Park earn Parent Aware Ratings

Two St. Louis Park pre-kindergarten early education programs recently earned Parent Aware Ratings, a system that measures use of kindergarten readiness best practices.

Kid Zone Child Care Center, 3700 Alabama Ave. S. and the Shirley R. Abelson Aleph Preschool, 5225 W. Barry St., volunteered to verify their use of kindergarten-readiness best practices by obtaining a rating.

The ratings are a service that helps parents find child care and preschools in their area that are using kindergarten-readiness best practices. The measured by the ratings include use of evidence-based curriculum, teacher training, teaching materials and teaching methods.

The honorees have been given a number of tools to promote their ratings. In addition to the promotion materials, providers may be able to access state-funded early learning scholarships, which can only be used with rated programs.

A full listing of rated programs in the area can be found through a search at parentaware.org.