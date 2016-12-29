Wayzata girls win 5 out of 6

Basketball team finds right mix

For the Wayzata High girls basketball team, it’s all about finding balance.

So far, head coach Mike Schumacher sees balance across the board – with size, ages and positions – and that balance has helped the Trojans win five of their first six games.

“Six out of six would be better than five out of six,” said Schumacher. “We have to keep getting better. We’re not going to surprise anybody this year.” Ninth-grade guard Jasmine Smiley of the Wayzata High girls basketball team comes up with a loose ball during a win over Maple Grove. Next to Smiley is teammate Kallie Theisen. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

In addition to winning all four of their non-conference games, the Trojans have split in two Lake Conference games. Conference play opened with Wayzata losing 44-33 at Edina, but the next week was much better as the Trojans downed Eden Prairie 56-43.

“Conference wins are always gratifying, and Eden Prairie is not an easy place to play,” said Schumacher.

Sophomore Kallie Theisen led the Trojans over Eden Prairie by scoring 22 points. Senior guard Sydney Franks added 15 points.

“Kallie’s greatest asset is her versatility,” said Schumacher. “She is tall [6-1], and also very effective on the perimeter. On defense, she’s a good shot blocker.”

The other key sophomore in Wayzata’s lineup is point guard Mimi Schrader, a third-year varsity player.

“Mimi has added more facets to her game this year,” said Schumacher. “She scored 28 points against Rogers earlier this year and also had six assists and eight or nine rebounds.”

Alongside Schrader in the backcourt is Franks, a dependable senior leader.

“Sydney isn’t a tall girl, but I have never thought of her as a short player,” said Schumacher. “She is physically strong and jumps extremely well.”

A younger player with similar capabilities is ninth-grade guard Jasmine Smiley. She has already had several double-figure scoring games.

“Jasmine plays hard and shoots the ball well,” said Schumacher. “We have seen her competitive fire.”

Wayzata has a returning starter at center in 6-2 senior Camryn Hay. Other players who assist on the front line are Emily Leighton and Shaelie Olsen.

The setback that Wayzata suffered in the Edina game will make it harder for the Trojans to win the conference title, mainly because Hopkins is in the league.

“Hopkins is ranked No. 1 with a 9-0 record and just beat a really good Park Center team,” Schumacher noted. “We shot poorly in the Edina game, and we have to shoot well to beat them. Edina slowed the game down and won with defense.”