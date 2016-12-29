The St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights these activities:

• The next Grand Ole Opry Country Music Jam will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. MaryJo Mileski and her accordion will provide music noon-1 p.m. Musicians play country music, sing and line dance at the regular event.

• Trained counseling staff and volunteers can help provide answers to questions about Medicare and health insurance. Appointments will be available 1-3 p.m. Jan. 4 at Lenox. To schedule an appointment, call 952-928-6443.

• “Bridges of Madison County” will be the movie shown at Friday Films and Popcorn 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Jan. 6, in the Lenox Little Theater.

For more information and to register for activities, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.