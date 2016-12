St. Louis Park calendar

By Seth Rowe

Saturday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE

St. Louis Park Recreation Center closes at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Westwood Hills Nature Center building and St. Louis Park Recreation Center closes

LAST DAY OF HANUKKAH

Tuesday, Jan. 3

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

COMPUTER BUDDY CLUB

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2528

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BABY STORYTIME

When: 9:30-10 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-5669

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-5669

MEMORIAL BLOOD CENTERS BLOOD DRIVE

When: 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: MBC.org

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

POLICE ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

TALKING MEDS TOASTMASTERS OPEN HOUSE

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Park Nicollet Stilts Building, 6700 Excelsior Blvd.

Info: talkingmeds.toastmastersclubs.org

SPEAKEASY TOASTMASTERS

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Lunds and Byerlys community room, 3777 Park Center Blvd.

Info: [email protected]

Thursday, Jan. 5

TRAUMATIC LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info and registration: 612-673-3951