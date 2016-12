South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Dec. 30-Jan. 6

By Paige Kieffer

Friday, Dec. 30

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

Saturday, Dec. 31

FORTS AND

HIDEOUTS

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Sunday, Jan. 1

HANUKKAH AND KWANZAA END

ALARC ICE DIVE

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Port of Excelsior

Info: bit.ly/2hXIomZ

NEW YEAR’S

SNOWSHOE HIKE

When: 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, Jan. 2

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

TAI-CHI

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR MASONIC LODGE MEETING AND DINNER

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

Tuesday, Jan. 3

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CRAFTERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DEEPHAVEN PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

Wednesday, Jan. 4

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: greenwoodmn.com

RILEY PURGATORY BLUFF CREEK

WATERSHED

DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie City Hall, 8080 Mitchell Rd., Eden Prairie

Info: rpbcwd.org

ORDER OF THE

EASTERN STAR MEETING

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

Thursday, Jan. 5

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED

DISTRICT

OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS

COMMITTEE

MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, Jan. 6

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org