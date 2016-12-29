School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 283

PUBLIC NOTICE

St. Louis Park Public Schools, District 283, will be accepting proposals until 12:00 P.M CDT on Monday, January 23, 2017 for the following lines of coverage:

Group Medical Coverage

To request a proposal please contact: CBIZ Benefits and Insurance Services, Attn: Alex Anderson, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis MN 55402 or send an e-mail to [email protected] Please do not contact St. Louis Park Public Schools.

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

December 29, 2016

634907