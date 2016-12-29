School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

(HOPKINS PUBLIC SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS TO FINANCE CERTAIN PROJECTS INCLUDED IN THE DISTRICTS

TEN-YEAR FACILITY PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 270, State of Minnesota (the District), adopted a resolution (the Resolution) on September 6, 2016, stating the intention of the School Board to issue general obligation facilities maintenance bonds (the Bonds) in the total principal amount of not to exceed $14,975,000 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595 and Chapter 475, as amended. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to fund the costs of the following projects at various District facilities as included in the Districts approved ten-year facility plan and related financing costs:

deferred maintenance projects included in the Districts ten-year facility plan approved by the Commissioner of Education

The total amount of District indebtedness as of September 1, 2016 is $138,185,000. If these proposed Bonds were issued before February 1, 2017, the total indebtedness of the District at that time would be $153,160,000.

Dated: September 6, 2016 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 270

(Hopkins Public Schools)

State of Minnesota

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

December 29, 2016

