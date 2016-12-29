Robbinsdale Schools board approves 2017 budget realignment framework as state education funding decreases

District preparing for $4.2 million in budget cuts to compensate for funding that isn’t matching inflation

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

The Robbinsdale Area School Board approved the district’s 2017 budget proposal at a Dec. 19 meeting, discussing the implications of significant budget cuts contained in the proposal.

The framework includes compensating for an expected $4.2 million shortfall in the next fiscal year.

The $1.4 million estimated cost of renovating two district school buildings, Sandburg Middle School and Pilgrim Lane, and the loss of at least $1.2 million in federal stimulus revenue are the two largest contributing factors to the deficit. State funding and rising inflation costs also have an impact on the district’s budget.

A 2014 report originally highlighted areas of the budget that needed restructuring, according to district Fiscal Operations Director Christopher Onyango-Robshaw.

“The main driving force of this conversation began from a report given to us from the Baker Tilly accounting group, looking at how we were spending funds that were no longer available (from) stimulus dollars, and looking at how we can augment structural changes,” Onyango-Robshaw told the board.

Onyango-Robshaw restated the realignment’s goals in a presentation at the board meeting. Among the primary elements are creating a framework to regain a balanced budget, while maintaining current classroom sizes and keeping current services intact as much as possible, and making sure that resources are used as efficiently as possible.

Several more indirect realignments will be made in business services, tech support, tuition billing, and facility management, he noted. More direct impacts may be felt through the realignment of the district’s school nurse model, with an impact of around $10,000.

A principal on special assignment position will be eliminated, with an estimated impact of $170,000, and staffing at various locations could be impacted through adjustments to student-teacher ratios.

There are also incentives for early retirement, with an estimated $250,000 saved in the time between outgoing and incoming staff members.

School board members maintain that student exposure to the impact will be minimal.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins spoke about the process of developing the budget framework, including the considerations that were made for student impact.

“Whenever we put the budget together we’re always trying to keep our children in mind and stay as far away from the classroom as possible,” Jenkins said.

Boardmember Sherry Tyrrell also addressed the difficulty the board faced in making the budget decision.

“$4.2 million is a lot to cut. That’s reflected in the additional 1 percent that we do not expect to get from the state. A lot of this is impacted by how we’re funded by the state, and how we’re going to have to adapt to that,” she said. “It’s been seven years since we’ve had to do this, and that is a remarkable run without having to do any budget cuts. We’ve maintained class sizes, and we are going to continue to do so. We’ll try to minimize the effects on our students and staff, but at the end of the day we’re going to cut $4.2 million unless there’s a miracle at the state level.”

John Vento, the vice chair of the board, added that the 2016 election and the resulting anticipation of potential changes increased the expected shortfall.

“I would like to echo Director Tyrrell’s optimism with dealing with the state, but the reality is, education has been very well-funded the last six years. This year, we are unfortunately very worried that there are some other things going on at the state level that (suggest) education will not be funded,” Vento said.

“Shortfalls happen when the state doesn’t keep up their obligation to support school districts at at least inflationary pace. If they had kept up with inflation for the last 12 years, we’d have over $500 per student more each year,” said Board Chair Patsy Green. “The political landscape in St. Paul does not historically lend itself to much investment in public education. We had phases one and two (of the budget) figured out, but we’re implementing both of them because we’re not very optimistic about what is going to come out of St. Paul for investments in public education,” Green said.

Both Vento and Tyrrell encouraged district residents to approach their state legislators with concerns about state education spending.

“We would love to be able to make the introductions to our legislators and take you with us to the capitol when we start moving forward with our legislative work, both with the Association of the Metropolitan School Districts, Minnesota School Board Associations, and our local Legislative Action Coalition,” Vento said.

Tyrrell offered similar advice: “I would encourage you, in addition to talking with us and the administration, to also talk to our legislators because it’s important they realize our needs don’t go away, and that we deal with inflationary increases that they do not account for that continues to affect our kids and our staff.”

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]