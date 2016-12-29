Rejoice! St. Bart’s celebrates 100 years in Wayzata

Catholic church had its first Mass on Christmas Day in 1916 The original 60-seat, white stucco St. Bartholomew Catholic Church was built in 1916. The building, which burned in 1964, sat where the current church’s playground is today. (Submitted photo)

The Christmas Day church service – a celebratory pastime for many congregations – had particular importance this year for St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. The gathering in Wayzata marked the official 100-year anniversary of the church’s first Mass.

The church, located across from Wayzata City Hall on Rice Street, was constructed in 1916 after 12 families rallied around the idea. With the nearest Catholic churches located in Medina, Hopkins and across the lake in Excelsior, Wayzata residents were looking for a place to worship within their community.

According to the church, the founding families approached the archbishop with their plan, who in turn contacted the abbot at Saint John’s University and requested that the Benedictines staff the new church.

On Christmas Day 1916, the first Mass was in the 60-seat, white stucco church. Father George Bartholomew Scheffold, who also helped found Long Lake’s Church of St. George the same year, presided over the service. Christmas Day marked the 100-year anniversary of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Wayzata. (Submitted photo)

By 1921, the parish had paid its original building debt of $500 through church fundraisers, attracting new parishioners along the way.

The look of the church would continue to evolve through the years. A new rectory was built in 1941, followed by a convent for teaching staff and a one-story school in 1955. A second story was added to the school in 1959 to accommodate elementary grade students.

The church and school continued to see growth over the years, leading to the construction of a new church in 1961 that provided enough space for 840 parishioners. The original church burned in 1964, as it was waiting to be demolished.

In 1989, an expanded narthex and fellowship hall were constructed to connect the church and school buildings.

In the years that followed, St. Bartholomew continued to grow, prompting plans for an extensive renovation and expansion of the church and school in 2007. Today, approximately 1,500 families belong as members of the church, with around 140 students attending the preK-6 school. Inside the original 60-seat St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, which was constructed in 1916. (Submitted photo)

For every addition, expansion and change made to the church, 91-year-old parishioner Marvin Getten was there.

“If you’re Catholic once, you’re Catholic always,” Getten laughed.

Getten, who was baptized at St. Bartholomew in 1926, said he’s excited to celebrate the church that has been a part of his entire life. He said his parents became members of the church after growing tired of having to take a horse a buggy from their home in Wayzata to worship at a church in Hopkins.

Getten said his family has close ties to Wayzata’s history. His great-great-grandfather was Amos Gray, one the earliest founders who took claims around the lake in 1852. Getten said Jess Gray, Amos’ son, was behind the construction of St. Bartholomew’s original church.

Kari Younes, director of community life at St. Bartholomew, said senior members of the church like Getten have proven to be helpful resources when gathering history on the church and Wayzata.

“He’s a walking history book,” Younes said of the 91-year-old parishioner. Inside the current worship area of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Plans for the celebration have been in development for the past year and a half and were guided by a steering committee of church members. One of the parishioners active on the committee is Dave Obermiller, who has been with the church for 30 years and has been working diligently to collect photographs and historical documents to be used for centennial events.

“There’s been quite a few people that have stepped forward and brought pictures of weddings and different events that they’ve had in the church,” Obermiller said, adding that his family worked to put together a display featuring all 15 priests that have served St. Bartholomew since 1916.

The preparation work was completed ahead of the church’s Dec. 3 dinner attended by 200 parishioners. The event was a precursor to the official 100-year anniversary service on Christmas Day. On Jan. 8, following the 10:30 a.m. Mass, the church will host a birthday party complete with food and games for all ages.

“And then come August 2017, we’ll be celebrating our Feast of St. Bartholomew, which we always do, but it’ll be turned up a notch,” Younes said. St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and School as it stands today. Christmas Day marked the 100-year anniversary of the first Mass in St. Bartholomew’s original 60-seat church. (Submitted photo)

The church will wrap up the celebration in September with the dedication and consecration of an Italian-made statue of Saint Bartholomew. The statue will also include piece of bone from the church’s patron saint – a relic that belongs to the church.

“Saint Bartholomew was one of Jesus’ apostles, so this relic is over 2,000 years old,” Younes said. “We’re going to have a special spot carved out in our worship space for the statue and the relic. And then the archbishop is going to be coming to bless the statue and the reliquary.”

The 100-year celebration will come to an end Sept. 24, coinciding with the church’s Sept. 23, 1917 dedication date.

“People are really attached and want to really celebrate this in the right way. … Initially we would have been ending it right now, but then Marv came to one of our meetings early on and brought that timeline,” said Kathy Salman, the church’s director of communications. “We thought it made sense to really follow what happened a hundred years ago.”

For more information on St. Bartholomew and its centennial, visit st-barts.org.

