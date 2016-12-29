Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

OF DISSOLUTION

Love Your Melon Foundation (EIN: 46-4140899) is in the process of transitioning from a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation to a for-profit corporation. Love Your Melon Inc. assumed all assets and liabilities of Love Your Melon Foundation on or about September 16, 2015 after approval by the Minnesota Attorney Generals Office. Thereafter, the Board of Directors of Love Your Melon Foundation met on November 9, 2015, at 301 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55405, and voted to dissolve the nonprofit corporation. The vote passed unanimously 30, with no abstaining votes.

On December 14, 2015, Love Your Melon Foundation filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State pursuant to Minn. Stat. 317A.723. As a part of the asset transfer and dissolution process, we are providing written notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 317.727 to all known and potential creditors of Love Your Melon Foundation that Love Your Melon Inc. is assuming all liabilities of Love Your Melon Foundation, and that Love Your Melon Foundation is in the process of dissolution. If your records demonstrate that any outstanding balances are owed by Love Your Melon Foundation that have not yet been paid by Love Your Melon Inc., written claims must be presented by March 24, 2017, and mailed to:

Jennifer L. Urban, Esq.

Legal for Good PLLC

5354 Parkdale Dr., Suite 103

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Published in the

St. Louis Park Sun Sailor

December 29, 2016

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

