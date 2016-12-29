Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 27-PA-PR-1674
Estate of
Brian D. Urke,
also known as Brian Dean Urke,
and Brian Urke,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated April 18, 2013, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Susan A. Urke, whose address is 140 Sunrise Court, Medina, MN, 55340, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 16, 2016
/s/ Julie Peterson
Registrar
/s/ Kate Fogarty
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Mary E. Shearen
Best & Flanagan LLP
60 South 6th Street, Suite 2700
Minneapolis, MN, 55402
Attorney License No: 195753
Telephone: (612) 341-9716
FAX: (612) 339-5897
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Wayzata Sun Sailor
December 29, 2016,
January 5, 2017
635060