Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers throughout the metro for winter season

Volunteer numbers wane in colder months as snowbirds fly south to escape the snow

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

The Twin Cities Meals on Wheels program seeks a new crop of volunteers as its primary demographic of helpers, senior citizens, begins aging out of the role.

Marketing director Lauren Edstrom, who works at the program’s headquarters in Minneapolis, said older people are the most consistent volunteers for Meals on Wheels, but many of those people leave for warmer climates during the winter months, leaving the program with a noticeable gap during the season.

“We’re trying to generate some buzz to fill in the regular routes for some of the snowbirds that leave,” Edstrom said, referring to the people who seek warmer climates. Her colleague at the

headquarters, communications director Grant Boelter said the program hopes to take on some younger help both for winter and for the longer term.

“We do face an issue with volunteers ‘aging out.’ It’s definitely more acute in the winter because we have some snowbirds that volunteer, but it’s going to be an ongoing thing that we’re going to need more young volunteers to fill in for the people who age out,” Boelter said. Mo Perry, a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Columbia Heights, on one of her delivery routes. (Submitted photo by Stephanie Glaros)

Joanne Johnson, the coordinator of the Northwest Suburban Dinner at Your Door program, which serves Crystal and Robbinsdale, said some older volunteers she works with also hesitate to deliver during winter for fear of driving in poor weather conditions. She corroborated the overall need to attract people willing to volunteer during the winter months.

“Clients are very appreciative of receiving the meals, and that the volunteers will come out in all weather and deliver to them. We are always in need of drivers of all ages; as long as you have a driver’s license and car insurance, you’re good to go,” Boelter said.

Edstrom and Boelter both emphasized that Meals on Wheels is dedicated to working with volunteers’ personal schedules as closely as possible.

“We’re in a position to make this work as much as possible for the person volunteering, because we can use (volunteers) in any of our member program areas,” said Edstrom.

Most meals are delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays, which can seem difficult for working people to manage, but there are options for workplace volunteering that Edstrom said many people use to coordinate volunteering with work schedules.

“We have a lot of workplace volunteers. Even if you don’t live in Robbinsdale or Crystal but you work around there, you and a co-worker would hop in the car, somebody would navigate and somebody brings the meal out and knocks on the door. You’re in and out in an hour or less,” she said, pointing out that many workplaces have programs that enable employees to take a day to volunteer in lieu of being in the office. Boelter said teams of anywhere from 20 to 50 workplace volunteers might cover routes.

“Sometimes two times a week we have people do that. It’s really valuable,” he said.

Edstrom said people may feel nervous about approaching someone at their doorstep, but that those worries disappear once they’re actually doing the work.

“There’s very little thinking involved. It’s not as intimidating as people might think. A lot of people that answer the door really enjoy seeing the volunteer because a lot of times, they’re the only person that they’re going to see all day. You get a lot warmer of a feeling than you think if you’ve never delivered before,” she said.

Boelter added that many people get to know the clients.

“People might decide to sign up for one specific day per week, and you can often get put on the same route, so you get to know some of the people who are on the route. A lot of volunteers really value that relationship. It gives people another reason to show up, and there are some friendships that develop out of it,” he said. “In my experience volunteering, even the folks who want to chat for a while understand that you need to get out and deliver to however many people you need to on other routes, so it’s not too hard to move on after a while. But a five- to 10-minute conversation can really make a huge difference in someone’s day, especially if you’re the only person you see all day.”

“That’s a huge part of what Meals on Wheels offers. The food is important, but just that connection to the community is something we offer that no other food delivery service can,” Boelter said.

Edstrom said there isn’t an expectation to go above and beyond, but that many people choose to do so on their own.

“Those relationships that form create the lengthier conversations, but a new driver is just following the delivery instructions, making sure the person can open their milk and their food and they’re getting it in a timely fashion,” she said.

Edstrom added that the service also functions as a safety check for many of the clients who live alone. If someone doesn’t answer the door, it can be a way for a volunteer coordinator to alert an emergency

contact to check on that person, for instance.

Volunteer Tom Nelson, who delivers to Crystal, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley from the Crystal Community Center pickup location coordinated by Johnson, said he gets fulfillment from meeting people on his route. Tom Nelson picksing up his deliveries Dec. 21 at the Crystal Community Center, Dec. 21 for a route that included stops in Golden Valley and Crystal. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

“You become friends with them. They talk to you about their lives, and that’s a lot of joy. It’s great to give back to the community and help other people out, and that’s why we do it. Plus, someday I might need the service myself!” he said.

Boelter said people interested in volunteering in the west metro suburbs can visit Meals on Wheels online at www.meals-on-wheels.com to sign up and pick a route that suits them the best. Information about workplace volunteering and general volunteer information can also be found at the site.

