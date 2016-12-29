Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – WAYZATA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 284 (OFFICIAL PUBLICATION) 210 COUNTY ROAD 101 NORTH PLYMOUTH, MN 55447

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

The Board of Education and Wayzata Independent School District 284, will receive sealed proposals on: Group Health and Welfare Benefits: Medical Insurance Plans until 11:00 A.M. on January 24, 2017, at the District office of Wayzata Independent School District 284, 210 County Road 101 North, Plymouth, MN 55447.

Copies of the Request for Proposal, existing labor management agreements, and existing contracts are available free of charge at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447.

Proposals should be addressed to Leslie Myrin at the Wayzata Independent School District 284, and the envelope clearly marked to indicate the contents. No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.

Wayzata Independent School District 284 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Wayzata Independent School District 284 reserves the right to select the proposal which best meets the needs of the Wayzata Independent School District 284 pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

635820