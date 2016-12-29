Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF WAYZATA

BUSHAWAY ROAD (HWY 101) LANDSCAPE PROJECT

BIDS CLOSE JANUARY 24, 2017

WAYZATA, MN.

2016-PLANT-01

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 P.M. CDST on January 24, 2017 by the City Engineer at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice Street, Wayzata, MN 55391 for the Bushaway Road Landscape Project, in Wayzata.

The project consists of landscape installation along portions of Bushaway Rd., McGinty Rd., and Eastman Ln. where the roads were recently constructed by Hennepin County. A trailhead at the southeast quadrant of Bushaway and McGinty and access improvements to two existing overlooks in relatively close proximity to the road are also included.

All bids shall be submitted to the City Engineer, City of Wayzata, 600 Rice Street, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391, and shall be in accordance with plans and specifications on file in the office of the Director of Public Service. All bids received after 1:00 P.M. CDST on January 24, 2017 will be returned to the bidder.

Bids will be opened and read publicly by the Wayzata City Manager or their designated representative, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids at City Hall, 600 Rice Street, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391.

Complete digital contract bidding documents will be available at www.QuestCDN.com on December 29th. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting QuestCDN project #4770927 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

Proposals, Plans and Specifications may also be examined at the office of the City Engineer, Wayzata Public Works, 299 Wayzata Blvd W., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391.

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

All bids shall be accompanied by a cashiers check, certified check or bid bond payable to the City of Wayzata for an amount no less than 5% of the bid. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities in the bidding procedure and to accept any bid deemed to be in the Citys best interest. No bid may be withdrawn within thirty days of the date of the bid opening.

DAVID DUDINSKY

Director of Public Service

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

December 29, 2016

636723