Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF HOPKINS

HOPKINS, MN

SECTION 00100 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 Street & Utility Improvements

City Project No. 2016-10

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the City Engineer, City of Hopkins, 1010 1st Street South, Hopkins, MN 55343 until 11:00 a.m. on January 20, 2017, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately:

together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax or email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.bolton menk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project # 4755170 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $20.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $100.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check to payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 12224 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337-1649, (952) 890-0509, fax (952) 890-8065

BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Hopkins shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Dated: 12/20/16

/s/ Mr. Nate Stanley, P.E.

City Engineer

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

December 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 2017

636355

http://sailor.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2016/12/636355-1.pdf