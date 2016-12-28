Three more Wayzata High students earn perfect ACT scores

The Wayzata School District has announced that three more Wayzata High students have scored a perfect 36 on their ACT college entrance exams. They join students William Drew, Jeffrey Hu, Christine Luo and Dhruv Methi in the feat that was accomplished by only 2,235 students of the 2.1 million test takers from the class of 2016.

About the students:

Junior Tora Husar said she prepared for the ACT exam by taking a practice test, and that her regular classes at the high school also helped her perform well. Outside of school, she participates in Quiz Bowl, Speech and Science Olympiad. She also volunteers at Maple Grove Hospital, plays piano and enjoys reading.

Junior Joe Kammann said his coursework at Wayzata High is what helped him the most in preparing for the test. Outside of school he participates in Quiz Bowl and volunteers at the Ridgedale Library.

Junior Jason Weng said he took several practice tests to better familiarize himself with the test. Outside of school, he participates in Science Olympiad, Math Team and conducts neurogenesis research. He also volunteers at Maple Grove Hospital and Minnesota Yucai Chinese School.