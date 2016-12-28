Reports rate Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park

Methodist Hospital has received an A grade from Leapfrog, which assigns safety grades based on more than a dozen key measures.

The measures include the hospitals’ leadership structure and systems, nursing workforce, medication reconciliation, hand hygiene, hospital-acquired infections, falls and trauma, bed sores and discharge information. For more on the grades, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

In addition, Minnesota Community Measurement has released 2016 quality data on Minnesota hospitals. In the category of death rate from pneumonia within 30 days of discharge, lower rates of patient deaths can be a sign of better hospital quality. In this category, the hospital had a rate below the statewide average of 16 percent.

Methodist Hospital and the Mayo Clinic were the only two hospitals in Minnesota to achieve a “lower than average” rating. The hospital’s average was 13 percent.

To view the ratings, visit tinyurl.com/hwwfze7.