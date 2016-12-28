Letter: Tune in Jan. 5 for local program on weather and its impact on insurance

To the Editor,

I encourage Plymouth residents to take advantage of the special TV program on insurance rates and severe weather events in Minnesota. It is on TPT at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Experts present new data on weather change and the economic impact of rising insurance costs to Minnesota homeowners, farmers, and businesses. Meteorologist and entrepreneur Paul Douglas and Bob Johnson of the MN Insurance Federation present facts and data pertaining to Minnesota.

This program was produced with the University of Minnesota Water Resources Center and the Science Museum of Minnesota.

I live in Plymouth and in 2008 and again in 2015 my roof was replaced due to hail damage resulting in a significant insurance premium increase. Overall homeowner insurance rates have gone up significantly (260 percent) in the last 10 years due to weather changes and frequency of major flooding and hail.

Minnesota has consistently ranked high in states with the most catastrophic weather related losses. Since insurance is a pool of risk for the entire state we are all paying a bit more for the losses across our state.

Steve Japs

Plymouth