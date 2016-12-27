Young girls basketball teams learn what it takes to win

Benilde girls basketball wins 4 of 5

After starting the girls basketball season with two losses at the Thanksgiving Tip Off Tournament, Benilde-St. Margaret’s won 4-of-5 games before a Dec. 20 loss to Totino-Grace 50-43 dipped the season record back to 4-4.

In three of those wins the Red Knights defense limited the opposition to less than 40 points including a 51-39 win over Class A Visitation on Dec. 15. Park sophomore Lindsey Olson (14) defends the paint against a Henry Sibley player during their Dec. 2 game. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

Sophomore guard Aiana Whitfield led the way with 20 points, the fourth time in seven games she’s scored at least 20 points, averaging 19 points per game.

Sophomore Cheyanne Carter and senior Skylar Kosek each had 10 points.

Whitfield and Kosek had 21 and 11 points, respectively in Benilde’s 55-37 win over Blake on Dec. 10.

Junior Olivia Pohlen had 12 points and Whitfield led the way with 14 points in a 69-48 loss at Waconia Dec. 8.

Against Spring Lake Park it was sophomore Olivia Williams with a game-high 16 points in a 59-37 road win for the Red Knights. Whitfield added 15 points and Isabel Fleming and Kosek each had 10 points as the Red Knights led 30-16 at the break and built on that lead in the second half.

Orioles drop four straight

St. Louis Park’s losing streak reached four games after scoring a season-high in an 82-69 loss at Minnehaha Academy Friday.

Four Orioles scored in double digits led by junior guard Dylisi Sheffield with 17 points, sophomore guard Lindsey Olson with 15 points, freshman guard Shayla Miller with 13 points and junior guard Kamil Mayfield with 11 points in the third game of the week.

Park opened the week with an 85-59 loss at St. Anthony Dec. 13 and 72-58 loss at Irondale Dec. 15.

St. Anthony led a slim two-point lead at the half but stretched that lead with a 44-20 second half as Sheffield led the Orioles with 18 points and Kendall Coley contributed 14 points.

Another close opening half gave way to another surge in the second half as Irondale made a five-point halftime lead grow to 14 points for the non-conference win. Miller led the Orioles with 15 points followed by Sheffield with 14 points and Olson with 11 points.

Benilde trailed Totino by two points at the break before the Eagles outscored the Red Knights in a low-scoring second half by a 22-17 margin for the single-digit victory. Whitfield still led Benilde in scoring but was held to just 11 points. Cheyenne Carter, Isabelle Fleming and Olivia Williams each contributed seven points.

Orioles defense limits Scots

St. Louis Park (2-6) held the opposition to a season-low while offensively scoring the second most points on the season to snap a four-game losing streak in a 68-26 win over St. Paul Highland Park Dec. 20.

Park scored a season-high 69 points in an 82-69 loss to Minnehaha Academy on Dec. 16 was cae one night after Irondale scored a 72-58 win over the Orioles.

Both games came away from Park High School.

Freshman guard Shayla Miller led the way against Hilghland Park with 12 points followed by Kendall Coley with 11 points and Lindsey Olson with 10 points as 10 different players contributed in the running-time win.

Park led 42-20 at halftime but the Orioles defense help limit the Scots to just six points in the second half.

Against Minnehaha Academy, Park had four players in double digits as Sheffield led the way with 17 points, Olson added 15 points, Miller added 13 points and Mayfield added 11 points.

Hawks 5-foot-7 freshman guard Mia Curtis had a season-best 31 points to lead all scorers and is averaging nearly 20 points this season for the 4-1 squad.

