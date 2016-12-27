Included in the Wayzata police reports Dec. 13-19 were the following incidents:

One abandoned vehicle, one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, eight motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one gas leak or smell, two reports of hazardous road conditions, eight other medical calls, four wellbeing checks on adults, two civil matters, one trespassing warning or order, two reports of disturbance, one report of suspicion, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, eight driving or traffic complaints, one animal complaint or check, one call to assist in child protection, six business alarms, six home alarms and two calls to assist another department.

Dec. 13 – A reported theft of tools from a vehicle on the 300 block of Barry Avenue South. A loss of approximately $3,000 was reported.

Dec. 14 – A reported theft on the 100 block of Promenade Avenue. A loss of under $500 was reported.

Dec. 17 – A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park male was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of .14 at Gleahaven Road and Gleason Lake Road.

Dec. 17 – A 35-year-old Cottage Grove male was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing a blood-alcohol content test at County Road 15 and Highway 12.