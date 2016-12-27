St. Louis Park High alum teams up to present sketch show

St. Louis Park High School alum Emily Schmidt, right, and Madde Gibba will present a sketch show Jan. 1-2 at the Bryant Lake Bowl. (Submitted photo)

Emily Schmidt, a 2006 graduate of St. Louis Park High School, and her writing partner, Madde Gibba, will perform their sixth original sketch show in January at the Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis.

Schmidt and Gibba’s show will break down 2016 with satirical commentary about the world at large and their personal lives.

Other Twin Cities comedians will participate.

Gibba and Schmidt are no longer local but grew up in the Minnesota comedy scene and have taken the skills learned to New York and Los Angeles, respectively. Gibba toured with Second City, and Schmidt can be seen in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Girlboss,” where she was also the writers’ assistant.

The show’s title combines a vulgar phase president-elect Donald Trump infamously used on an “Access Hollywood” bus with the book title “The Grapes of Wrath.” The authors of the sketch show describe it as “a new sketch show about the Dumpster fire that was 2016.”

Show dates are 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2 at the Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St. in Minneapolis.

Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 in advance or with a Fringe Festival button.

Info: bryantlakebowl.com