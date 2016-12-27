Plymouth hosts New Year’s Eve event

The City of Plymouth will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve Event 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Plymouth Ice Center and Life Time Fitness, 3650 Plymouth Blvd. The event will feature swimming, food, open gym, music, inflatables, ice skating and entertainment.

Cost is $10 per person, if preregistered by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30, or $13 at the door.

Children younger than age 2 will be admitted at no charge. A meal of pizza or hot dogs and beverage is included in the price. Additional items will be available for purchase.

To preregister, call 763-509-5200 or visit plymouthmn.gov/recreation.