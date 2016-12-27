New drug deactivation bags offer safe medication disposal

Plymouth residents can now safely dispose of unwanted medications in the trash with drug deactivation bags available from the Plymouth Public Safety Department. The department offers the bags free to residents. The bags are available for pickup during normal business hours at the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

The bags contain activated carbon, which neutralizes the medication and prevents it from contaminating the groundwater.

Two sizes of bags are available. The larger bag allows for disposal of up to 90 pills, 12 ounces of liquid medication or 12 transdermal patches. The smaller bag allows for disposal of 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid medication or six transdermal patches.

“Properly disposing of unwanted medication helps prevent abuse, accidental poisoning and addiction,” said Plymouth Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 14,000 people died from overdoses involving prescription opioids in 2014 and almost 2 million Americans abused or were dependent on opioids.

The bags are available to residents because of donations by the Armstrong-Cooper Youth Hockey Association and the Plymouth Crime and Fire Prevention Fund.

The Plymouth Public Safety Department is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information or to view other medication disposal options, visit plymouthmn.gov/medicine.