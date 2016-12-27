Minnetonka to raise utility rates for 2017

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Minnetonka City Council has approved increases to water, sewer and recycling fees for 2017, in order to fund maintenance and improvements to the city’s aging infrastructure.

The city’s funding strategy for water, sewer and infrastructure will continue to rely on a “pay-as-you-go” model for usage, rather than assessing property owners for projects.

This coming year marks the second and final year for higher planned annual increases. The increase schedule was proactively adopted by the council in 2014-15, according to finance director Merrill King, to replace and repair aging systems and cover anticipated high-cost, high-priority projects such as this year’s Libbs Lake Reconstruction Project and work on Crosby Road scheduled for 2017.

Residents will be charged $2.85 per 1,000 gallons used, up to 18,000 gallons, in 2017, an increase of 35 cents from the 2016 rate of $2.50 per 1,000 gallons.

Higher fees will apply for users of higher volumes, at a rate of $3.52/1,000 gallons up to 40,000 gallons and $4.07/1,000 gallons up to 70,000 gallons.

King said that 75 percent of residents fall into the lowest category of usage at 18,000 gallons or less.

Residents with average water/sewer usage are expected to see utility rate increases of $5.91 per month in 2017, according to estimates by the city’s financial advisors.

The base water and sewer fee for residential users will also increase, from $56 to $63.56 per quarter.

The storm water rates in the city will increase by 3 percent, or 19 cents, to a total of $6.67 per month. The additional fee will help cover improvements to storm water infrastructure related to ongoing projects such as Plymouth road, the Opus area and the Southwest Light Rail Transit corridor. Other anticipated expenses for 2017 include meeting federal mandates regarding water quality, according to the staff report.

An increase of 10 cents is also planned for the city’s recycling fees, from $4 to $4.10 per household per month. Prior to 2014, the fee had not been increased since 1993, King added.

“The ongoing goal is to ensure that the budget for this enterprise, including fee revenue, will pay for the expenses of the programs,” she said.

King said the increases will keep Minnetonka’s utility fees comparable to similar communities in the metropolitan area, with rates higher than Eden Prairie and St. Louis Park, but lower than Edina, Richfield and Minneapolis.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the increases, but encouraged staff members to continue informing residents about the reasons for the higher costs.

“It seems to me that water and sewer rates must go up … but some real time and effort has to be spent on what’s going into the utility bills, the explanation, a number someone can call if they have questions,” said Councilmember Dick Allendorf.

The new rates will be effective beginning Jan. 1.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of Avolve Software for multiple city departments at cost of $107,000. The purchase will be made prior to the end of the year to take advantage of discounted pricing, a savings of approximately $20,000, according to City Manager Geralyn Barone. A temporary interfund loan from the city’s development fund will be used to finance the purchase, to be repaid through the technology fund and general fund in 2017-18.

The council also appointed resident Frederick Leverentz to an open position on the Senior Advisory Board, a term through May 31, 2018.

The Minnetonka City Council will next meet at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

