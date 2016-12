U.S. Army Sgt. James W. Hanna was awarded the North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross 2016 Real Hero Military Award.

Hanna is from Greenwood and is currently stationed in Fort Drum, New York. He is also a Benilde- St. Margaret graduate.

The Red Cross presented awards to citizens whose extraordinary acts of service have made them real heroes in the community.

Real Heroes was born of the American Red Cross’ proud tradition of empowering ordinary people to do extraordinary things.