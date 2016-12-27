From pitch to prototype: Wayzata High seniors launch first Twin Cities Startup Weekend Youth

Planning for the upcoming Twin Cities Startup Weekend Youth are event coordinators Bharat Pulgam, Bobby Isbell and Jack Olmanson. Not pictured are coordinators Josh Chang and Ben Gross. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

After successfully launching his own product, Wayzata High School senior Bharat Pulgam is giving other Twin Cities youth the opportunity to learn what it takes to become a budding entrepreneur.

Pulgam and his team of classmates, Bobby Isbell, Jack Olmanson, Josh Chang, and Ben Gross, are organizing the first-ever Twin Cities Startup Weekend Youth Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15 at Carlson School of Management.

The idea was born last fall after Pulgam attended the Twin Cities Startup Weekend, a 54-hour Techstars program that gives professionals the knowledge and experience of creating their own start-up company. This, along with the other networking events he’s attended in the past, aren’t particularly geared toward youth.

“I realized, this is the perfect platform to bring students to build a business …. and learn the skills,” Pulgam said. Bharat Pulgam is the founder and CEO of mXers Audio, who developed headphones with interchangeable parts. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Pulgam began his own business startup two years ago. The idea came to him after the wire became frayed on an expensive pair of earbuds.

Knowing the buds are the most costly piece, Pulgam created a prototype for modular earbuds with detachable parts.

Despite some funding disappointments, including a failed Kickstarter campaign that only raised one-fifth of the $25,000 goal, Pulgam and his mXers Audio team launched in September. The product can be purchased on Amazon and is anticipated to hit retail stores in February.

“I’m not in anyway special,” Pulgam said. “I’ve just had these experiences that have helped me build my business.”

For him, it was about meeting the right people, making the connections, and getting things done to build his own business.

As a member Wayzata’s DECA, Pulgam wanted to give this opportunity to other students who have a dream of starting their own business.

“I’m thinking about all of these people who are smarter than me … and don’t have all the opportunities that I’ve been given, just because they don’t even know they exist,” Pulgam said.

His hope is that Twin Cities Startup Weekend Youth will give young people like him the opportunity to learn what it takes to build a business.

The event is open to high school and college students and will allow the students to explore what it takes to bring an idea from pitch to prototype, in three days.

“It’s going to be an experience that will allow people to bring those ideas into conception,” Pulgam said.

Students will pitch ideas, form teams around the top ideas, research their customers, and work as teams to build a prototype that demonstrates the potential of their business.

The event culminates in a pitch competition, modeled after “Shark Tank,” where teams present their business and demonstrate their prototype to a panel of local entrepreneurs.

“In just 54 hours, you will experience the highs, lows, fun, and pressure that make up life at a startup,” according to the event website. “As you learn how to create a real company, you’ll meet the very best mentors, investors, co-founders, and sponsors who are ready to help you get started.”

The planning for the event has been a team process.

Isbell, for example, is the chair of sponsorships.

“Startup weekend is not cheap to put on,” Isbell said. Their attendance goal for the inaugural event is for 90 participants.

Less than a month ago, however, the team was able to secure three major corporate sponsors with Best Buy, Target and Thrivent Financial.

“It’s been a lot of fun and a really good experience … talking to people high up,” such as the director of innovation at Target, Isbell said.

Asking for money and getting it is “super rewarding,” he said.

With his sights on law school, Isbell said the experience has also “opened doors to a lot of possibilities” on what he could do with his future, and he is now considering a business law degree.

“I think I gained a lot of business experience and connections,” he said. “It’s been a ton of work, but it’s also been super enjoyable.”

The challenge now is figuring out how to designate the money, noted Olmanson, the team’s finance director.

While they have since raised $12,000, the team must now use the money wisely.

“It’s making sure we don’t spend too much money and trying to utilize as much money as we can,” Olmanson said. “We don’t want to go too much under and we definitely don’t want to go over.”

The biggest expense is the meals for each of the participants.

For Olmanson, whose future plans will likely include economics and applied mathematics, being in this planning committee has helped him grow.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to volunteer to help enhance the business experiences of other people, as well as myself,” he said.

If the inaugural event is a success, the team has the potential of being on the planning committee for next year’s Twin Cities Startup Week.

“That will be exciting if it works out,” Pulgam said.

The cost for the event is $42 until Jan. 4, and $50 for late registration. For more information and to register, visit www.up.co/communities/usa/twincities/startup-weekend/10325.

