Cosmetology students give back to the community

A Minnesota School of Cosmetology student cuts the hair of one of the women staying at the Home Free shelter. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

“I just think it’s wonderful to help give back, and it helps us, too,” said Lexi Schmidt, a student at the Minnesota School of Cosmetology’s Plymouth campus.

As part of the school’s “Season of Giving,” students like Schmidt provided hair services to women from Home Free, a domestic violence shelter in Plymouth.

Sitting in Schmidt’s chair was a woman who has been staying at the shelter the past month.

Needing to get away from her abuser, the woman was informed of the shelter by her doctor during a visit. She expressed how grateful she is for the shelter and the staff, and being able to get a free haircut was a welcomed surprise. “It’s wonderful,” the woman said.

Students began reaching out and providing complimentary cosmetology services as part of the school’s student ambassador program. Similar to a student council, the ambassador program provides students an opportunity to take on a leadership role and plan events such as the Season of Giving.

Jolene Forsberg is the school’s admissions representative and also works with the student ambassador program.

“Students have been able to give up their talents as a gift to make a difference to somebody else going through a struggle,” Forsberg said.

Student Mary Stephens is a single mother of two and recommended the school reach out to a women’s shelter to give women and children this gift right before the holidays.

“I know there are a lot of unfortunate women out there,” Stephens said, adding self-care like a haircut is one of the women’s last concerns.

As part of the program, the ladies from Home Free received a shampoo and cut.

The complimentary hair services also give the women in stressful situations “a chance to escape their worries,” Forsberg added.

This is also a learning tool as part of their career training, Forsberg said, noting if a woman is experiencing domestic violence, it’s quite possible they would share that with their stylist.

The idea is also for the students to lend support and kindness, and just be someone who will listen, Forsberg explained.

Because many different types of personalities will come across a stylist’s chair, students receive sensitivity training on learning how to react in a situation and how to be helpful, explained instructor Tamera Magee.

“We do a lot of role-playing on different situations,” she said, noting students are taught to be sympathetic to clients, without getting involved too personally.

A list of outreaches that are available to students include domestic violence, food shelves, drug and alcohol counseling. In addition to Home Free, students have also worked with the Adult and Teen Challenge program and people there who are dealing with drug and alcohol recovery.

About Home Free

Home Free, a branch of the nonprofit social services organization Mission Inc., opened in 1980 and provides abused women with immediate safety and the opportunity to explore alternatives to living with a violent partner. Emergency housing, advocacy and support services are available at the shelter for up to 30 women and their children.

The Home Free shelter provides emergency housing and support services to more than 500 women and children each year. Services are provided free of charge.

For more information about Missions Inc., visit www.missionsinc.org. To speak with an advocate, call 763-559-9008, or 763-559-4945 for the 24-hour crisis line.

