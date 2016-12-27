Arts & EntertainmentCommunity & People

All dressed up

By
The Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday lighting and decorations contest invited residents to cast their votes on Facebook for local participating businesses. For a second consecutive year, Judd Frost Clothiers on Barry Avenue took first place with its dazzling light display. McCormick’s Pub & Restaurant took second place, with Fazendin Realtors, Business & Estate Advisers, and Allstate Insurance – Jim Harper rounding out the top five. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)
