Arts & Entertainment • Community & People All dressed up Published December 27, 2016 at 9:24 am By Jason Jenkins The Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday lighting and decorations contest invited residents to cast their votes on Facebook for local participating businesses. For a second consecutive year, Judd Frost Clothiers on Barry Avenue took first place with its dazzling light display. McCormick’s Pub & Restaurant took second place, with Fazendin Realtors, Business & Estate Advisers, and Allstate Insurance – Jim Harper rounding out the top five. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)