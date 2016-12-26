St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Dec. 4-10 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Theft

• Wallet theft was reported Dec. 4 on the 8400 block of Highway 7.

• Police made an arrest after a report of shoplifting Dec. 6 on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

• Coats were reported stolen Dec. 6 on the 4000 block of Webster Avenue South.

• Bicycle theft was reported Dec. 6 on the 4800 block of Highway 7.

• Counterfeit money was reported Dec. 7 on the 7500 block of Highway 7.

• Package theft was reported Dec. 10 on the 3400 block of Texas Avenue South.

Burglary

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 5 on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• Residential burglary was reported Dec. 6 on the 2000 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

• Commercial burglary was reported Dec. 9 on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Vandalism

• A storage locker was reported damaged Dec. 6 on the 4600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Other

• A weapon violation was reported Dec. 4 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court, but police deemed the report unfounded.

• Money was reported stolen during a robbery Dec. 10 on the 4900 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

• Also reported were one incident of harassing behavior, one threat, four assaults that led to at least three arrests, nine domestic disputes, three incidents of driving under the influence, two incidents of vandalism, one hit-and-run crash involving property damage and nine other thefts.