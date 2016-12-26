Rep. Youakim announces Hopkins, St. Louis Park citizen input meetings

As the beginning of the 2017 legislative session nears, Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, announces several opportunities to discuss legislative priorities in St. Louis Park and Hopkins.

The first of the meetings will be 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Hopkins Library meeting room, 22 11th Ave. N.

“These are casual gatherings, where community members can come and go,” Youakim said. “Hearing from you helps inform my decision-making at the Capitol. There is added urgency attached to much of the work that remains unfinished from last year, especially in the areas of taxes and transportation.”

Additional meetings are scheduled 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, and 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 4 in the Hopkins Library meeting room.

Meetings are set 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14 in the meeting room at the St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Ln.

A joint Senate District 46 town hall meeting with Sen. Ron Latz, Rep. Peggy Flanagan and Youakim is planned 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Youakim can be reached at [email protected] or 651-296-9889.