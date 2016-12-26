Anderson ready to ‘hit the ground running’ as freshman legislator

Priorities for SD 44 include education, health care

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun sailor Newspapers

After a busy campaign and a down-to-the-wire election, Paul Anderson, the new state senator for District 44, said he can’t wait to jump right into the political fray.

Anderson was declared the winner of the race after an official recount, Nov. 18, in a close race against DFL rival Deb Calvert. The final margin of victory was 195 votes.

“I knew it was going to be close — this district is very independent-minded. It was a very hard race,” Anderson said, expressing gratitude that voters gave him a chance, even though a majority opted for DFL candidates in other races. “That split ticket voting is something I’m proud of … it was a huge honor to win even by a small margin.”

Since then, Anderson has been trying to keep up with his other obligations, in addition to getting ready for work at the Capitol in January.

He said the wait between the election and the start of the legislative session has been difficult.

“It’s just trying to catch your breath and do your day job,” he said. “I’m really excited to actually get started and do things.”

Anderson has been preparing for his Jan. 4 start by joining the Senate Republican Caucus Personnel Committee, keeping him busy even before the session officially begins.

“We’re going to be hitting the ground running. It will be a jam-packed session,” Anderson said.

Until then, he’s been catching up on personal and professional obligation, including his family and his business.

Anderson has been a lifelong resident of the district, which includes segments of Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland. He grew up in Plymouth, and currently lives there with family.

Anderson graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, a double major in business and communications with a minor in political science.

“I always thought I’d go into business,” he said.

However, Anderson also worked closely with Congressman Jim Ramstad, interning with Ramstad in college and later serving as his campaign manager and state director.

“I saw firsthand the importance of good relationships between representatives and residents,” Anderson said of his time with Ramstad. “It’s a different world. It made a huge impact on me, seeing all the good you can do.”

Anderson said he’s always been driven to give back to the community, with previous work through groups such as Families Moving Forward, Loaves and Fishes and Plymouth Covenant Church, which he said is exceptionally service-oriented. Anderson also started a fundraiser, Tee It Up for the Troops, a golf event in support of disabled veterans.

His decision to run for the senate seat, vacated by DFLer Terri Bonoff after 11 years, was a continuation of that ongoing goal of helping the community.

“I was just looking for another opportunity to serve, and I felt like this was the right time to step forward,” he said.

Prior to running for office, Anderson started his own company, The Anderson Group, which offers development and strategic planning, especially for small businesses. He continues to run the business based on his core values of hard work and fiscal discipline, and said politics is no different, or at least it shouldn’t be.

“It’s all about customer service. If you’re in it for selfish reasons, it doesn’t work,” Anderson said. “If you do what you say you’ll do, you’ll build trust and earn respect. That’s what people expect from their elected officials and it’s hard to find these days.”

With his schedule, Anderson said he doesn’t have much free time. When he does, however, he enjoys playing, watching and coaching sports. Most of all, Anderson said enjoys spending time with his family, wife Jaime and daughters Lacey, 12, and Maggie, 10.

He added that they have supported him every step of the way, through the campaign, knocking on doors, and now as he prepares for the real work ahead.

“Public service is a sacrifice, but it’s a worthy sacrifice,” Anderson said. “That’s something we all know as a family and are ready for.”

Among Anderson’s priorities at the capitol is making health care more affordable for families.

“There’s no easy fix, but we have to everything we can,” he said.

Another emphasis is supporting school districts and ensuring high-quality education for years to come. Anderson hopes to achieve this by keeping local districts in control and reducing the gap between state and federal mandates and the funding needed to support the mandates.

The upcoming session looks to offer more than enough challenges for the freshman senator, but Anderson said he can’t wait to get started.

“This is going to be a very important session and I’m very hopefully that I can use my experience and do everything I can to find solutions for issues we’re facing,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work. That’s why you run for office— to be able to have the honor of serving the community.”

