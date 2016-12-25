St. Louis Park teachers honored for their use of technology

Special education teacher Christine Tvrdik, who works at St. Louis Park High School, and Spanish teacher Lisa Yepes, who works at Aquila Elementary School, are the recipients of the 2016 Technology and Information Education Services Exceptional Teacher Award from St. Louis Park Public Schools.

The award recognizes teachers in TIES member districts who model the best practices in their classroom and positively impact student learning through the use of technology. Tvrdik, Yepes and recipients from other districts were recognized at a conference Dec. 12-13 in Minneapolis.

Tvrdik has taught in St. Louis Park since 2010. She frequently uses a SMART Board in her classroom to create interactive lessons and games. She has been working with the dictation feature on the Mac Book to help some of her students who are nonreaders find a way to independently send emails or complete short writing assignments. Tvrdik also utilizes Google Drive to help her students become more involved in the world of technology.

“It is great to watch my students gain independence in navigating their accounts, being able to use email, create presentations, edit photos, collect data and create graphs, and share assignments,” Tvrdik said.

Yepes, who has taught in St. Louis Park since 1999, uses technology throughout the day to make language comprehensible to students in a more efficient way. She incorporates visuals, games, videos and songs into her lessons through the use of an interactive white board to help students build and retain a bank of vocabulary and concepts. She also uses electronic books and websites to reinforce desired outcomes.

Yepes said, “My goal is to inspire and motivate students to love learning another language – to create multi-lingual citizens who will build connections to others through their language and culture.”