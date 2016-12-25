Letter to the editor: Christkindlsmarkt committee thanks festival participants

To the Editor:

Excelsior kicked off the 2016 Christmas Season on Thanksgiving weekend with Christkindlsmarkt. A traditional German outdoor festival including many traditional Germanic Christmas elements. The festival is a wonderful experience for children.

They are surrounded by the magic that prevails throughout the Christmas season: live Alaskan reindeer, Father Christmas bedecked in red velvet and fur, NorthPole Trolley providing rides for children, characters from “Frozen,” music and carolers, all come together to provide an enchanting experience for those attending.

The St. Martins Children Lantern Procession both Friday and Saturday night was so fun for the children carrying lighted German lanterns or candles.

KinderWorld is most popular, offering a warm retreat and fun place for the children to enjoy the entertainment.

There were many volunteers whose participation is so appreciated, and who make it possible for Excelsior to have the festival.

We wish to extend a grateful thank you to all who participated as volunteers.

We also thank the many sponsors of Christkindlsmarkt. Without you, we would not be able to put on the festival and include all the magical elements that make Christkindlsmarkt so very special and memorable to families and children.

We hope your heart is touched with the joy that was evident in the eyes of the children at Christkindlsmarkt as they gazed at Saint Nicholas, his reindeer, talked to the Christkindl Angel, listened to the storytellers and musicians in KinderWorld, carried candles in the parade, and rode the Northpole Trolley with Saint Nicholas.

May you and your family have a wondrous Christmas season.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt Committee

Excelsior