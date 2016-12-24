St. Louis Park student poems published as part of creative classroom program

Stories by St. Louis Park students have been selected for inclusion in an anthology of student writing called “A Bird That Swims & Flies.”

The poem “Messy” by Susan Lindgren Elementary School student Libi Ackerman has been selected for inclusion.

Additionally, the poem “My Two-Wheeler Bike” by Peter Hobart Elementary School student Amelia Ray has been chosen.

The poem “Swings” by Aquila Elementary School student Francesca Franklin has also been selected.

“A Bird That Swims & Flies” features work from each Minnesota school to host a COMPAS teaching writer-in-residence during the 2015-2016 school year as part of the Creative Classroom program. Judges chose from more than 4,000 pieces created by Minnesota students during the school year.

Amelia and Francesca worked with Teaching Artist Susan Marie Swanson to draft their submissions. Libi worked with Teaching Artist Julia Klatt Singer to draft her poem.

Twenty professional writers were involved in helping to produce the pieces in this anthology.

COMPAS is a provider of arts education programs. A celebration of the anthology’s publication was Dec. 10 in St. Paul. Young authors featured in the book read their pieces.

A digital edition is available at compas.org. To purchase a printed edition, call 612-292-3249.