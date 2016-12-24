South Lake Minnetonka cities approve final 2017 levies and budgets

This month, cities of Excelsior, Deephaven, Tonka Bay and Woodland approved their 2017 tax levies and budgets.

Excelsior

On Dec. 5, the Excelsior City Council approved the 2017 budget and tax levy.

The council approved a 2 percent increased tax levy of $1,434,540. The increase is due to ongoing capital improvement projects, and $100,000 is going to pay for the street bonds. The 2016 levy was also a 2 percent increase.

The city’s operating levy increase is 1.19 percent or $16,743. The increase for future capital projects and related debt is proposed to increase by 3.19 percent or $11,857.

“We’re doing our best to decrease the costs,” said Mayor Mark Gaylord.

The tax levy distribution for city residents includes 35 percent to Hennepin County, 23 percent to Excelsior, 35 percent to the Minnetonka School District, and 7 percent to other special taxing districts.

The city levy is divided with 27 percent for general government costs, 11 percent for culture and recreation, 10 percent for public works, 7 percent for transfers to other funds and 45 percent for public safety.

The 2017 budget is $2,123,874 or a 5.8 percent increase from the 2016 budget.

The complete 2017 budget includes the general fund, special revenue fund, debt service fund, capital improvement funds and the enterprise funds and capital improvement plan.

The 2016 general fund revenue is financed 63 percent by property taxes, 11 percent for licenses and fees, 10 percent for charges for services and 16 percent for other revenues.

There are property tax relief programs available including the Homestead Market Value Exclusion, Property Tax Refund, Targeting Property Tax Refund, Disabled Veteran Homestead Value

Exclusion and the Senior Citizens Property Tax Deferral Program.

For more information on the levy and budget, visit bit.ly/2i0bTal.

Deephaven

On Dec. 5, the Deephaven City Council approved the 2017 tax levy and general fund.

The 2017 tax levy increased by 0.53 percent from 2016’s levy of $2,111,731.

“The challenge in determining the 2017 property tax levy has been a balancing act in the goals of containing the growth and the property tax levy while at the same time acknowledging the need to increase funding to support more extensive street repair projects and other capital improvements,” said Deephaven City Administrator and Treasurer Dana Young.

The capital improvement fund is $300,000 of the property tax levy.

Upcoming projects include administrative equipment, street improvement projects, police vehicles and equipment and park equipment and improvements.

Young said the property tax levy continues to be impacted by four factors that present a challenge for Deephaven’s ability to maintain tax levies.

First, the majority of the general fund revenues continue to be stagnant, with limited potential for future growth.

This increases the reliance on property tax levies.

Second, smaller cities are not on a level playing field when it comes to receiving state aid. Deephaven received only $22,602 in local government aid in 2008 and nothing in local government aid since then.

With more aid from the state, the city would be able to reduce city property tax levy next year by 33 percent.

Third, many cities have the benefit of new tax dollars added to their community through the construction of new homes and businesses.

However, Deephaven is 98 percent developed, leaving few opportunities to increase the tax base to offset property tax levy increases.

Finally, investment is needed in maintaining existing infrastructure including park facilities and city streets.

Deephaven did receive good news concerning the reconstruction of the Northome bridge, which is the third bridge that has needed to be reconstructed in a 15-year period.

The new state aid bond program will pay all costs relating to bridge reconstruction except for $10,000, which is financed to the city.

The 2017 general fund revenues increased by 2.1 percent or $60,241.

This is due to a $11,000 increase in the 2016 property tax levy, $6,650 in state fire aid that is reimbursed to the Excelsior Fire Relief Association and a $41,022 increase in 2017 charges for services, including a contract revenue from Woodland , Greenwood and the Excelsior Fire District.

The 2017 general fund expenditures increased by 2 percent or $57,018.

This was due to: a two percent salary increase; a 17 percent decrease, of $40,597, occurred when the city switched to a small group market and as a result group health insurance premiums dropped.

For more information on the 2017 tax levy and budget, visit cityofdeephaven.org.

Shorewood

On Dec. 5, the Shorewood City Council approved the 2017 tax levy and general fund.

The tax levy increased by 2 percent from $5.1 million in 2016 to $5.2 million in 2017.

The city council agreed to increase the tax levy 2 percent to help fund a new full-time administrator, a 2.5 percent salary and benefit increase and $30,000 in street and equipment transfers.

According to the council meeting notes, the city’s portion of the property taxes mainly contributes to the city’s general fund: 36 percent of which will be spent on public safety, 27 percent will be spent on general government expenses, 32 percent will be spent on public works and 5 percent will be spent on parks and recreation. Total expenditures for 2017 will be $6 million.

Property taxes attribute to 86.7 percent of the total revenue, along with 2.9 percent from licenses and permits, 1.6 percent from intergovernmental, 1 percent from fines and forfeits, 0.7 percent from charges for service, 4 percent from transfers and miscellaneous and 3.1 percent from use of reserves.

Total revenues is $5.8 million.

The general fund budget increased $120,000 since the preliminary approval this September. This was due to forestry and comprehensive plan updates for next year.

The budget contains the highest use of reserves in the past five years, at $192,785.

The 2017 budget contains one-time expenditures of $85,000, so the ongoing use of general fund balance would be about $107,785 which is well below the 2016 budgeted use of reserves of $180,148.

“I’m very satisfied and pleased with the budget and the numbers,” said Mayor Scott Zerby. “I think our use of the reserves to lower our tax levy increase is worthwhile and prudent.”

The city council considered lowering the tax levy, but Zerby expressed concern that upcoming projects could be costly.

The projects include settling the Southshore Center lawsuit, traffic coning measures for the Minnetonka Country Club housing development and the redevelopment of Badger Park.

The tax impact varies for properties in the city. For a $258,750 home, taxes will increase by 1.4 percent or $721; for a $388,125 home, taxes will increase by 1.2 percent or $1,136; for a $517,500 home, taxes will increase by 1.7 percent or $1,511; for a $776,250 home, taxes will increase by 1.4 percent or $2,489 and for a $1 million home, taxes will increase by 1.2 percent or $3,441.

Based on a $350,000 home value, nearly 21.4 percent of property tax distribution will account for the city of Shorewood, 38.5 percent for the Minnetonka School District, 33.4 percent for Hennepin County and 6.6 percent for other taxes.

There are tax relief programs for homeowners, The Homestead Credit Refund is available if taxes exceed 2 percent of income for households with income to $65,409 and 2.5 percent for those more than $65,409 and below $105,500. Another program is the Special Property Tax Refund that is available if taxes increase more than 12 percent and the increase is more than $100.

The last option is the Renter’s Refund, where the household income must be $57,169 or less.

Tonka Bay

On Dec. 13, the Tonka Bay City Council approved the 2017 budget and tax levy.

The council approved a tax levy for the general fund of $1,037,944.

The proposed tax levy for the capital improvements plan is $57,000.

The 2017 budget and tax levy is $1,094,944. This is an increase of $29,192 or 2.67 percent over last year’s budget.

“We’ve beat this budget up quite a bit this year,” said Mayor Gerry De La Vega. “We put in a lot of work to get this as tight as we could.”

Vega said the levy is impacted by $20,000 in increased costs from public safety, due to the funding formula being altered. This is almost the exact amount that the levy increased.

For more information on the 2017 tax levy and budget, visit cityoftonkabay.net.

Woodland

On Dec. 12, the Woodland City Council approved a 0.15 levy increase, which equals $529.

The levy for 2016 was $356,775 and the 2017 levy is $357,304.

This is the lowest tax increase in 14 years, with 2016’s levy increase being at 2.33 percent.

“We’re in excellent financial condition and our finances are under control,” said Mayor Jim Doak.

The tax levy will provide 91 percent of the revenue necessary to operate the city.

The general fund also gets revenue for from licences, and permits, intergovernmental aid, service charges, fines and forfeitures and miscellaneous income revenues.

The general fund increased by 0.84 percent. Total tax levy to require to fund the 2017 budget is $357,304 and the total revenue is $31,300 for a total general fund budget of $388,604.

For general fund expenditures, 34 percent is going to public safety, 31 percent for public works, 27 percent for general government and 8 percent for other costs.

General fund expenditures increased due to the city council, general administrative costs, general contracts, public safety and public works.

The expenditures for street improvements and elections decreased.

For more information on the 2017 tax levy and budget, visit woodlandmn.org.

Minnetonka School District

The Minnetonka School Board approved its 2017 property tax levy at a Dec. 1 meeting.

The levy increased by 3.33 percent and will raise $44,521,278 which will be spent in three main funds.

The funds are $35,871,923 in the general fund, which increased 0.9 percent, $921,517 in the community service fund, which increased by 0.6 percent and $7,727,838 in the debt service fund, which increased by 16.6 percent.

For home valued at $200,000, school property taxes will be $1,011 with a $19 increase from last year, for a home valued at $350,000, taxes will be $1,833 with a $33 increase, for a home valued at $500,000, taxes will be $2,638 with a $46 increase. For a home valued at $725,000, taxes will be $3,953 with a $75 increase, and for a home valued at $900,000, taxes will be $4,976 with a $93 increase.

The increase is driven by operations and technology levies approved by voters in November 2015. In addition, the levy increased as the number of students estimated for the 2017-18 school year is expected to rise.

“We appreciate the support of our community in approving a fairly small increase in the levy and to provide excellent education for our students,” said Minnetonka School Board Clerk Lisa Wagner.

