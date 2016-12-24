Officials urge caution on the waters of Lake Minnetonka

By Nicole Brodzik

Even though winter was in fully effect after the mid-December storms, that doesn’t mean it’s time to get out on the ice just yet.

“I know many people are excited to enjoy our frozen lakes and rivers for fishing or ice skating, but going out on the ice right now would be a life-threatening risk,” said Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. “This time of year it is also especially important to watch young children and pets when near water and thin ice.”

Jon Collins of the Hennepin County Water Patrol said that there haven’t been any calls about people or animals falling through the ice on Lake Minnetonka yet this season, but said people should be especially careful on lakes of that size.

The Department of Natural Resources recommends that people stay off the ice on foot until the ice is at least 4 inches thick, stay off with snowmobiles until the ice is at least 5 inches, keep cars off the ice until the ice is measured at close to a foot thick and keep trucks off the ice until the ice is around 15 inches thick.

These rules pertain to clear ice, which is twice as sturdy as white ice. If traveling on white ice, or snow ice, the recommendation is double the recommended numbers for thickness. The DNR also recommends checking ice thickness every 150 feet, as ice does not solidify uniformly and tends to be thickest at the edges of a river or lake.

The water patrol asks citizens to check ice thickness before heading out, stay off the ice at night, carry large nails on your person to use as ice picks in case of an emergency, wear a life jacket if venturing out onto the ice and keep pets leashed and children supervised so they don’t venture onto thin ice.

If driving a car onto a body of ice, the DNR statement stresses that even if the ice is thick enough to be considered safe, make sure to park vehicles at least 50 feet apart and move them every two hours to prevent sinking. Another way to check if the ice is sinking is to create a hole in the ice next to vehicle and check for water pooling out of the hole. If pooling occurs, the DNR recommends that vehicles be moved as soon as possible.

If someone has fallen through the ice, the first step should be to call 911. The DNR warns not to go to the edge of the hole, as it will likely break off. Instead, the agency recommends encouraging the person who has fallen to keep fighting and throwing a tow rope into the hole for the individual to grab and trying to pull them up from afar.

If you have fallen through the ice, the first thing the DNR recommends is not to panic.

You should turn towards the direction you came in, as this is probably the strongest ice nearby.

Bring your arms onto the unbroken surface and use ice picks to get a grip on the surface, while kicking your legs to create momentum. Once out of the hole, roll away from the broken ice and get to a dry, sheltered area as soon as possible.

If a your vehicle falls through the ice, the DNR advisory says the best route tends to be through the side windows, as the doors will likely be held shut by water pressure.

If windows are blocked, the next best option would be to try and push the rear window or windshield out with your feet or shoulder. If the car is completely submerged, doors may be a bit easier to open, but the chances of survival are greatly diminished.

