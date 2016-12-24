Minnetonka High named to AP District Honor Roll

Recognized by the College Board for increasing access to Advanced Placement courses, Minnetonka High School has made the seventh annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll.

To be included on the honor roll, schools had to increase the number of students participating while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of three or higher.

This is the fifth consecutive honor for Minnetonka. Inclusion is based on a review of three years of AP data, looking across 37 AP exams, including world language and culture.

In 2016, 1,315 Minnetonka students took 2,376 AP exams. The percent of AP students with scores of three or higher was 86.2 percent. This compares to state 66 percent and global 60 percent averages.

Minnetonka students are also lauded for reaching higher: In the Class of 2016, 79 percent of students included at least one AP or International Baccalaureate course in their four-year plan.

“Congratulations to all the teachers and administrators in this district who have worked so tirelessly to both expand access to AP and also to help students succeed on the AP exams,” said Trevor Packer, the College Board’s head of AP and Instruction. “These teachers and administrators are delivering real opportunity in their schools and classrooms, and students are rising to the challenge.”

