Feds allow Southwest light rail line to enter engineering phase

The Metropolitan Council received a holiday present in the form of a federal approval for the planned Southwest Light Rail Transit line.

The Federal Transit Administration authorized the project’s entry into engineering Dec. 21, about a month after Met Council leaders had anticipated. Nevertheless, the approval allows project staff to finalize designs. Construction could begin in 2017.

“We continue full steam ahead on the Southwest LRT project,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Adam Duininck in a statement. “The continued confidence and support from the FTA underscores this project’s strength as an efficient and effective way to connect people with jobs and expand opportunities in our region.”

The Met Council plans to apply for a federal Full Funding Grant Agreement in February, Duininck said. Federal approval for its share of the funding, slated to be half of the project costs, could come next July. The total cost is estimated at about $1.9 billion.

“I’m proud this project continues to maintain support not just at the federal level, but from our local community and business leaders as well,” Duininck said.

The FTA approved an environmental review for the project earlier this year.

The line will extend the existing Green Line between St. Paul and Minneapolis on to Eden Prairie, passing through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka along the way. Under the Met Council’s time line, passengers could board the 14.5-mile line beginning in 2021.

Planners for the line plan to prepare bid documents for heavy construction in January. The project office would seek bids for the work on electrical power, signaling and communications systems next spring. The office would follow up by requesting bids for the operations and maintenance facility in Hopkins mid-2017.

The Met Council anticipates the regional government could award contracts in June. Private utility relocations could begin earlier.

Two hundred and thirty contractors interested in bidding on the project attended a Dec. 5 construction contractor open house in Minnetonka.

“Contractors are hungry for the chance to work on the Southwest LRT line,” project director Jim Alexander said in a statement. “The Southwest LRT Project will create an estimated 7,500 construction jobs, totaling $350 million in take-home pay for Minnesota workers, who will come from all over the state.”

After the Legislature did not reach agreement on funding the line during this year’s session, Gov. Mark Dayton convened a group to discuss a new plan. After the meeting, the Met Council, Counties Transit Improvement Board and Hennepin County agreed to pick up more of the funding.

“The meeting Gov. Dayton held in August was really a pivot point for getting action moving on the project,” Alexander said.

With approvals from the Met Council, transit board and county, all of the local share of funding has been committed.

While the grant agreement committing the federal government to paying for half the project costs is not certain, Alexander said last month that he is not aware of any light rail line in the country that the federal agency has approved for entry into engineering that has not obtained a full funding grant agreement under the current system of approvals or a past method.

“Once you get to this stage, there has not been a project that has not proceeded,” Alexander said of the federal clearance for engineering. “Once they’ve made it to that stage, it’s essentially a matter of time to get to the full funding grant, but again it’s not a guarantee.”

Info: swlrt.org

