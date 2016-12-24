Excelsior Elementary students learn about money from CLIMB Theatre

Excelsior Elementary first- and second-grader students on Dec. 13 learned about the importance, value and responsibility of money during an educational CLIMB Theatre production.

The play, “Emma and the Allianz Cash Cow,” is about a girl Emma (Erin Farste) who doesn’t know much about money. When she chases a $20 bill to a land of talking cows and enterprising chickens she gets help from Cash Cow (Mason Tyer) and Enterprising Ellen (Anika Kulander).

The play is about financial literacy and teaches young students the difference between a want and a need, how interest works and about budgeting. Emma and the children in the audience learn money practices that will can serve them now and into the future as adults.

“The mission of Climb Theatre is to, basically, create shows for children that are educational and entertaining,” said Kulander. “That’s why we have these fun characters in addition to the magic of storytelling to deliver these messages to children.”

CLIMB Theatre, based in Inver Grove Heights, creates and performs plays, classes and other works that inspire and propel people, especially young people, toward actions that benefit themselves, each other and their communities.

Each year, CLIMB brings plays and classes to more than 400 schools throughout Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin, reaching approximately 200,000 students in grades K-12.

After each production CLIMB gives teachers and students surveys, immediately after the production and a month later, to determine if the children are retaining information. Surveys show that after watching the play, the percentage of students surveyed that understand the difference between a want and a need increases from 48 to 99 percent.

”People process information 40 percent more efficiently, especially children, through storytelling and narratives so that’s why we’re here,” said Tyer.

“I like how much they retain from the shows because of these fun characters and bright colorful sets, it really draws in a child’s attention so they will retain it easier,” Farste said. “Being in society and having these skill sets early on affects how they address topics brought up in the show.”

Farste said the theatre company writers create new shows every year and enhance the existing shows based on feedback from the surveys.

“The comments we get from students and teachers is a learning experience for us, she said.“It lets us know what’s working for the show, how we can be clearer if we need to and we use those comments to enhance the shows.”

Kulander added, “I enjoy seeing the looks on the kids faces. … and they love telling us after what they learn.”

CLIMB does productions that are created for the age group. Their productions for younger students include shows on friendship, self-control, recycling and the environment. For older students, their shows include topics about drug abuse, sexual abuse and bullying.

For “Emma and the Allianz Cash Cow,” Kulander said, “Money plays a big factor in people’s lives, often implicitly and (we) should be able to draw these things out and to teach them about it in a way that is concrete and using these engaging characters is very important and the kids don’t take it for granted.”

“Money is a symbol of communication and self-control in itself,” Tyer said. “It bleeds into lessons of having control for yourself and figuring what is fair for others and yourself. We’re in a place where we need more financial literacy in this country and kids learn faster this way. You start teaching them about money sooner they will be smarter about it later.”

CLIMB is funded by a grants from the Allianz Life Corporate Giving Program and the Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant. For more information, visit climb.org.

Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]