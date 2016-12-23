Wayzata girls open new gym

Trojans edge Minnetonka by in a close one

Wayzata High dedicated its shiny new on-campus gymnastics gym against Minnetonka in a Lake Conference dual meet Thursday, Dec. 15.

Freed from the cramped quarters of the old gym at Central Middle School, the Wayzata girls spread their wings and won a close decision over the Skippers, 132.125 to 131.675.

In a meet decided by decimal points, every part of every routine was crucial. Wayzata High gymnasts Sally Doehr, Jessica Chao and Inna Couri are thrilled to take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony that opened Wayzata High’s new gymnastics gym Dec. 15. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Wayzata’s most consistent performer, Grace Treanor, won all-around honors with a score of 35.200. Second, third and fourth places in the all-around went to Minnetonka girls – Alyssa Olson 34.950, Kaitlin Roberts 31.125 and Lauren Pate 29.275.

Faith Robinson of Minnetonka dominated by winning two individual events, plus a second place, but didn’t compete on varsity bars.

Robinson led a 1-4 Skipper sweep on vault with her 9.250 score. Second place went to Olson with 8.775 and Roberts placed third with 8.500. In fourth place was Mikayla Peterson of Tonka with an 8.450.

Wayzata’s dominance on the uneven bars made up for Tonka’s sweep on vault. Grace Treanor took first with 8.600. Olson from Tonka was second at 8.550. The Trojans picked up third and fourth places with Sally Doehr at 8.100 and Claire Krueger at 7.900.

Both teams scored well on balance beam with Minnetonka’s Robinson scoring 9.250 for the win. Grace Treanor gave the Trojans second place with her 8.875. Two Minnetonka girls, Olson and Roberts, tied for third with 8.500. Wayzata’s Krueger followed with 8.350.

Wayzata pulled out the victory with Grace Treanor posting the highest score of the meet, a 9.300 on floor exercise. Her performance was enough to edge Robinson, who scored 9.200.

Minnetonka’s Olson also had a clean routine with a 9.125 score. Allison LeMinh of Wayzata scored 8.500 and Izzy Treanor of the Trojans scored 8.200.

One of the positives of the new gym is that there is plenty of room to accommodate spectators. Those fans had plenty to cheer about on opening night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a meet that came down to the final rotation.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]