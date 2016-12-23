St. Louis Park plans to shut down water treatment plant

The St. Louis Park City Council reversed itself one week after members opted not to shut down a water treatment plant producing water with levels of volatile organic chemicals above the state’s recommendations.

City Manager Tom Harmening presented a surprise suggestion at a Dec. 12 council work session that the city shut down Water Treatment Plant No. 4 as a result of concerns about the level of contaminants in the city’s drinking water. However, he cautioned that the city would need to receive federal and state approval to do so as a result of an agreement involving mitigation for other chemicals associated with the former Reilly Tar and Creosote factory.

After city staff members heard back from regulators, the council added an agenda item, that had not been previously posted, for its Dec. 19 meeting.

“We were concerned the agencies wouldn’t allow us to take that well down,” Harmening said. “What we’ve learned in the last week is they may very well do that.”

Harmening recommended the city discontinue use of the water treatment plant “out of an abundance of caution and to make sure we ensure the public trust.”

He said, “I’m suggesting we do move ahead and we do take that water treatment plant offline and out of service.”

Harmening recommended a Jan. 1 shutdown to allow time for agency approvals.

The water treatment plant would be out of service until the city can construct an air stripper designed to significantly lower levels of volatile organic chemicals in the water. Construction could begin in the summer, but the completion date is still difficult to predict, Harmening said.

Although the consensus of council members a week prior had been to keep the water treatment plant operating, no members objected to discontinuing use of Plant No. 4 after Harmening made his recommendation Dec. 19.

Views about the city’s water

During the Dec. 12 meeting, several council members asserted that the city’s drinking water is safe.

“From my perspective, as long as the health department has not shut down Water Treatment Plant No. 4, the water is safe and we should be appreciative of that rather than presume that it is not safe,” Councilmember Sue Sanger said at the time.

She later added, “I think if we proactively shut down Water Treatment Plant No. 4 we would frankly be sending a mixed message to the community.”

Councilmember Steve Hallfin said Dec. 12, “I drink water right out of the tap right here in St. Louis Park, and I’m going to continue to drink water right out of the tap right here in St. Louis Park.”

Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “I drink this water daily, and I let my grandchildren drink it daily.”

While Harmening also said Dec. 12 that he considers the water safe, at the Dec. 19 meeting he recapped issues the state Department of Health has outlined about Plant No. 4.

While the city has not violated the federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, Harmening said the state Department of Health has its own standards and has expressed concern about the level of vinyl chloride in the water treated at the plant.

An Environmental Protection Agency document states that vinyl chloride, a volatile organic chemical, has been linked to a rare form of liver cancer and other health impacts.

The state Department of Health issued a letter last March, warning the city about concerns relating to St. Louis Park water. The health department released a report in October that showed that individual samples of vinyl chloride had exceeded the EPA’s maximum contaminant level and that an average of four quarterly samples – the standard used for a violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act – had come close to exceeding the limit.

The city has been working with agencies on an interim fix at Plant No. 4. The city implemented the change, which related to bypassing a filter that city staff believed had been increasing levels of vinyl chloride, Oct. 24.

“We were pleased to see those results are showing progress,” Harmening said. “We still have a ways to go, but they’re showing progress.”

If that were the extent of problems at the water treatment plant, Harmening said he would likely not have recommended changing course Dec. 19. However, November water tests that found lowered levels of vinyl chloride also showed increased levels of trichloroethene, a type of volatile organic chemical used in cleaning metal parts that is also known as TCE.

“Exposure to TCE raises a number of health effects concerns, including for effects in the developing fetus from both acute and chronic exposure,” an EPA document states. “TCE is carcinogenic to humans by all routes of exposure.”

Additionally, chronic exposure has been associated with effects in the liver, kidneys, immune system and central nervous system, according to the EPA.

The levels of TCE are well below the EPA’s maximum contaminant level, but are above a lower threshold set by the state Department of Health.

“That really caught our attention based on concerns about that particular chemical or contaminant,” Harmening said. “Our concern is we don’t see that TCE will probably lower in continued testing that we do.”

Harmening had said at the Dec. 12 work session that taking the plant offline could have implications in the event of an emergency like a major fire or water main break.

However, at the Dec. 19 meeting, he said, “We have capacity to serve our community if that water treatment plant is out of service.”

The city has agreements with cities like Minnetonka and Golden Valley that allow St. Louis Park to use the water of neighboring cities when necessary by opening a valve.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re not concerned about our ability to provide water to our community,” Harmening said. “That concern is mitigated basically down to very little because we have relationships with our neighboring communities.”

Council reaction

Mayor Jake Spano said that at the Dec. 12 meeting, the idea of shutting down the water treatment plant had been hypothetical.

“We weren’t even sure from a legal perspective if we could shut it down,” Spano said. “The council gave direction to construct the ultimate solution of building an air stripper.”

The council also wanted to better understand the TCE issue and whether a shutdown could proceed, Spano said.

Councilmember Thom Miller, who had strongly advocated that the council take quick action at the Dec. 12 work session, reiterated his concerns at the Dec. 19 meeting.

“Drinking water is absolutely the city council’s number one priority and the municipality’s number one priority,” Miller said. “I think it’s critical.”

While Miller said the chemical compounds in the water had not violated federal limits, he noted they are above the health risk limits of the state Department of Health.

“For St. Louis Park, it’s not good enough just to be legal on our water,” Miller said. “We want to have the best water possible.”

The recommendation Harmening gave at the Dec. 19 meeting is the best scenario to improve the city’s water, Miller said.

“I think we do need to shut down the well as soon as possible,” Miller said. “Then we need to put the air stripper in as soon as possible. We have the logistics and capability to shut down the well.”

Councilmember Gregg Lindberg added that he believed taking Plant No. 4 offline made sense.

Brausen remarked, “I’m not a scientist, I’m not an engineer, I’m not an analyst at all. I appreciate the professional staff is erring on the side of caution. It does come at a cost, and we’re absorbing this cost. I want to thank the citizens who are interested. It’s good to know our community cares.”

Hallfin, who after the meeting sipped from a city hall drinking fountain, said during the meeting that council members “have to become experts on everything,” pointing to past controversies on freight rail and light rail in St. Louis Park.

“I had no idea what a VOC was when I ran for office,” Hallfin said. “We try to know everything, but we don’t.”

The city hires smart people, and council members rely on their expertise, Hallfin said.

“I think that gets lost sometimes when someone fires off a nasty email to one of us,” Hallfin said. “None of us – and I’m going to speak for all of us – wants anybody to drink water that is unsafe and unhealthy. Now our experts are telling us that we should take pump station four offline, and we are going to agree with that statement.”

