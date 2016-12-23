South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Dec. 8-14

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police Dec. 8-14 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 8 – Officers responded to a garage fire on Edgewood Road, Shorewood.

Dec. 9 – An individual on Bayswater Road in Shorewood reported someone had made fraudulent purchases using his credit card.

Dec. 9 – An individual reported his brother had been missing for 10 minutes on Third Street, Excelsior. Shortly after, the individual called back confirming his brother arrived home safe.

Dec. 9 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Vine Hill Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 10 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Meadville Street in Greenwood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 10 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 in Greenwood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 10 – Excelsior male teen was arrested for fifth-degree possession of amphetamine after he was stopped for a traffic violation on Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

Dec. 11 – A credit card scam reported on Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

Dec. 11 – An individual reported someone had damaged his mailbox at 62nd Street, Shorewood. Total cost to repair was $21.

Dec. 11 – Excelsior female was arrested for third-degree DWI after she was stopped for a stop sign violation near Christmas Lake Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood. The driver refused a breath test.

Dec. 11 – Noise complaint on Mill Street, Excelsior.

Dec. 12 – Driver lost control of her vehicle at Second Street and Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior and struck a fence. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 12 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 12 – Excelsior female was arrested for fifth-degree of possession of methamphetamine on Highway 7 in Greenwood.

Dec. 12 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Riveria Lane and Yellowstone Trail in Shorewood.

Dec. 12 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Second Street, Excelsior. No injuries were reported. Damage of more than $1,000.

Dec. 12 – An individual on Smithtown Road in Shorewood reported someone had stolen her Social Security number to open up a credit card account.

Dec. 13 – An individual reported an unknown person knocking at her door on Maple Heights Road, Greenwood. Officers arrived to find that a pizza delivery driver had the wrong address.

Dec. 14 – Waconia male was arrested for second-degree DWI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.18 after he was stopped for several traffic violations near Third Avenue and Mill Street in Excelsior.

Dec. 14 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Chaska Road and Highway 41 in Shorewood. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 14 – Civil matter on Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

Dec. 14 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Third Street and Morse Avenue in Excelsior.

Dec. 14 – An individual reported a theft of a belt from a store on Highway 7 in Shorewood. Total loss of $22.