Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed honored

The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District received the district of the year award Dec. 2 at the Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts annual meeting in Alexandria.

Every year, the Department of Natural Resources recognizes one watershed district in the state for its work to protect and restore water resources. To be considered for the award, a district must be nominated by a DNR area or regional hydrologist.

The watershed district has existed since 1969, and this is the first time it has received the watershed of the year award.

“The district is honored to be recognized by the DNR, and looking forward to continuing the work of protecting, managing, and restoring water resources in the years ahead,” said Perry Forster, president of the district’s board of managers.

In presenting the award, Ecological and Water Resources Division Director Luke Skinner credited the district’s many projects and partnerships.

In 2016, the watershed district implemented 10 projects including its first ever creek restoration, and a spent-lime filter that removes phosphorus pollution from stormwater.

The district collaborated with 19 partner organizations in its work including the DNR, local cities and counties. Other accomplishments that were noted were the district’s efforts to engage the community in the process of updating its watershed management plan, and its success in seeking more than $300,000 in grants.

Compiled by Paige Kieffer. Contact her at paige.kieffer at [email protected]