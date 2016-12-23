Man charged with murder in St. Louis Park woman’s heroin-related death

A Minneapolis man has been charged with murder in the case of a St. Louis Park woman who authorities say died from a heroin overdose.

Minneapolis resident Russell Jemiel Cage, 39, was charged Dec. 16 in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree murder involving a controlled substance, one count of third-degree sale of narcotics involving heroin and one count of third-degree sale of narcotics involving crack cocaine.

The murder charge relates to the death of 25-year-old Emily Briones July 4, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. The drug sale charges relate to an incident involving an informant who authorities say met with Cage Dec. 14 to buy drugs in a parking lot near a Brooklyn Center Wal-Mart.

“These heroin dealers keep supplying the drugs that kill their customers,” Freeman said in a statement. “The police will keep investigating the deaths and we will keep charging dealers with murder until they finally realize that the cost to them is too high.”

Briones slipped into unconsciousness after taking heroin, Freeman said. On June 30, a friend drove her to Abbott Northwestern Hospital, where she died days later.

Hennepin County Judge Juan Hoyos set bail at $500,000. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster listed Cage as in custody as of press time.

The murder charge says Cage “did, without intent to cause death, proximately cause the death” by directly or indirectly unlawfully providing a controlled substance classified by law as Schedule I or Schedule II. Heroin is classified nationally as a Schedule I drug. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine of $40,000.

The drug sale charges each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A court document provides the following allegations against Cage:

Briones, who is identified in the document by her initials, was unresponsive when she was brought to the hospital. She remained so until her death the morning of July 4 at the hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office found that she died as a result of multiple organ failure caused by heroin toxicity – an overdose, according to the court document.

Officers learned that Briones and the acquaintance who brought her to the hospital had met with a man to purchase heroin. The acquaintance allegedly told officers that Cage had met them behind a McDonald’s and that Briones had procured the heroin from him. The acquaintance said she had been driving Briones home when Briones said she did not feel well.

The acquaintance told officers she had not used the heroin and thus could not talk to officers about its effects. The acquaintance said Briones vomited before becoming unresponsive.

Sgt. Jon Parker of the St. Louis Park Police Department, who wrote a statement of probable cause used in the court document, said he is aware that the reported reaction is consistent with an overdose.

The acquaintance said she drove Briones directly to the hospital and summoned assistance for her.

Officers provided an informant with money to seek to buy heroin from Cage Dec. 14 in a parking lot at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center. Officers had recorded information from the money and monitored the meeting.

The informant reported that the exchange had taken place, and police detained Cage, according to the court document. The informant provided officers with 0.42 grams of heroin allegedly purchased from Cage.

While searching Cage, officers allegedly found the same money that had been provided to the informant along with nine bags containing nearly a gram of crack cocaine and 0.9 grams of heroin.

