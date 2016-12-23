Hopkins School Board approves streamlined legislative platform

by Gabby Landsverk, Sun sailor Newspapers

The Hopkins School Board has narrowed its priorities at the State Capitol for 2017, with the district’s legislative action committee presenting a refocused, trimmed-down platform for the coming session.

The committee’s previous inclusion of five or six priorities will be cut to two demands from the state: to increase the basic funding formula by 2.5 percent, and index the formula to inflation, and increase special education funding by 25 percent to reduce the gap between the state’s legal obligations and actual funding to school districts.

Steve Adams, board treasurer and committee co-chair, said that the board’s concerns haven’t changed from the previous year, but that the committee platform has been simplified in the hopes of being more effective.

“Similar to past years, our position is that local control is most effective for meeting community needs,” Adams said. “We have to have a consistent message.”

Committee co-chair Emily Wallace-Jackson explained that the committee’s position papers for 2017 will be “very short,” consisting of three bullet points with accompanying information on local impact, supported by data from the district’s reports.

The first priority, an increase of the state formula by 2.5 percent, is intended to help districts keep pace with rising costs, since a deficit between state funding and inflation and increased expenses has accumulated.

“We’ve had some increased funding in recent years, but we’re still trying to catch up from past cuts,” Wallace-Jackson said. “Our school district is having to make cuts just to keep pace.”

As for special education, committee members explained that while the state has passed legislation required program spending, sufficient funding has not been provided for that purpose, leaving districts to foot the bill.

“There are a number of state and federal regulations as to how much we need to spend on special education, but the funding isn’t there to support that,” said committee member David Schmidt. “We’re asking them to step up.”

The board noted that the special education funding gap for the Hopkins District is about $7 million.

“We are not unique. This is across the state, across the nation,” added Betsy Anderson, school board member and committee representative. “If legislators were to do one thing to improve education, it would be to fully fund special ed.”

Board members said the refocused platform will hopefully make the platform have more impact to legislators in a short, right-to-the-point format among the sea of other issues looming in the upcoming session.

“In addition to current legislators appreciating the format, we have four new legislators coming in, the Reader’s Digest version will hopefully create some impact,” Anderson said.

“If we could tweet it, we would,” Schmidt added.

In addition to the main priorities of the platform, secondary goals listed include funding preschool, changing various standardized testing practices and revising teaching licensing processes to facilitate hiring of qualified out-of-state teachers.

Boardmember Kris Newcomer requested that language be added about pursuing options for alternative licensure, for professionals seeking to transition into a teaching careers after years of experience in another field. This could help boost inclusion of current minorities in the teaching ranks.

“One of our active priorities is to recruit teachers of color. By putting something about alternative licensure to legislative platform, to me that makes a public statement,” Newcomer said. “We are all actively recruiting a variety of people to come work in our schools.”

The board unanimously voted to approve the platform, with Newcomer’s addition.

“We look forward to seeing this all come to fruition,” Adams said.

In other business, the board voted to formally withdraw from the West Metro Education Program.

Supt. John Schultz said that the district’s participation in WMEP had a significant financial impact, $100,000 per year over the past two years in membership fees, as well as an additional $250-$400 per course attended by faculty and staff. He said that funding could be more efficiently used elsewhere in the district’s general fund.

“That’s fairly expensive and not a great return on investment,” Schultz said. “Our goal to bring our resources closest to the students, and I don’t believe those dollars now with WMEP are touching our students as much as they should be.”

The board’s decision to withdraw follows the lead of other districts such as Eden Prairie and Edina, which have also passed similar resolutions.

The next step for Hopkins will be to consider other options for the financial resources previously spent on WMEP, including a possible partnership with Edina.

“There are lots of exciting ideas,” Schultz said.

Anderson was the sole opposing vote on the withdrawl. She explain that she would have liked more time to consider the issue.

“If I look at this issue locally, it makes complete sense to withdraw. When I look at it regionally, I’m not ready to make a vote,” Anderson said. “It felt fast to me … if I had a month or two more, I might vote yes.”

The board also voted to approved the 2017 levy, the final step in the process of approving the school district’s portion of property taxes for the coming year. The board had scheduled a Truth-in-Taxation hearing Dec. 6 but no residents attended. The final change in the levy is a decrease of 3.21 percent, as presented at previous board meetings.

Contact Gabby Landsverk at [email protected]