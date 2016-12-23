Gov. Dayton appoints St. Louis Park residents

Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed St. Louis Park resident Sharon Smith-Akinsanya to the Young Women’s Initiative Council.

According to the governor’s office, the council is part of the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota designed to bring together nonprofits, businesses and government to improve equity in outcomes for young women in Minnesota who experience the greatest disparities.

Dayton also appointed Smith-Akinsanya to the Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Additionally, Dayton named Dr. Louis Porter II to the council on the holiday.